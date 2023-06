SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW MEMBER ON THEIR CITY COUNCIL.

LAMONT (MONTY) PETERS WAS NOMINATED BY MAYOR ROD KOCH AT MONDAY’S MEETING TO FILL THE SPOT OF JOHN SANDERS, WHO RECENTLY PASSED AWAY.

PETERS IS AN INDEPENDENT BUSINESSMAN WHO HAS SERVED ON SEVERAL CITY COMMITTEES.

MAYOR KOCH SELECTED PETERS AFTER INTERVIEWING FOUR FINALISTS FOR THE POSITION.

THE CITY COUNCIL AFFIRMED HIS RECOMMENDATION AT THE JUNE 19TH COUNCIL MEETING.