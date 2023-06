SOME LANDOWNERS CONCERNED OVER SUMMIT HEARING CHANGE

A GROUP OF LANDOWNERS, LAWMAKERS, AND ENVIRONMENTALISTS ARE SPEAKING OUT AFTER THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ANNOUNCED IT WOULD MOVE THE HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE FROM OCTOBER TO AUGUST.

ANNA RYON, A FORMER ATTORNEY WITH THE IOWA OFFICE OF CONSUMER ADVOCATE, SAYS THE LANDOWNER TESTIMONY WAS MOVED TO FIRST IN THE HEARING ALONG WITH THE CHANGE IN THE DATE.

SHE SPOKE DURING A CONFERENCE CALL HOSTED BY THE SIERRA CLUB, AND SAYS THE NEW SCHEDULE PUTS THE ISSUE ON THE FAST TRACK AND WILL MAKE IT TOUGH FOR LANDOWNERS TO FIND THE HELP THEY NEED.

RYON SAYS LANDOWNERS ARE NOW FORCED TO SORT OF DEFEND THEIR LAND AGAINST EMINENT DOMAIN BEFORE ACTUALLY HEARING THE PIPELINE COMPANY’S CASE.

THE SIERRA CLUB IS CALLING FOR THE HEARING TO BE DELAYED.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS TO DATE SAYS IT HAS SIGNED MORE THAN 2,000 EASEMENT AGREEMENTS WITH IOWA LANDOWNERS ACCOUNTING FOR 475 MILES OF THEIR PROPOSED PROJECT ROUTE IN THE STATE.