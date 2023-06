ERNST WORKS TO PROTECT U.S. AG LAND FROM FOREIGN OVERREACH

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS SHE AND THE MICHIGAN DEMOCRAT WHO CHAIRS THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE ARE CALLING FOR CREATION OF A PUBLIC DATABASE OF U-S AGLAND OWNED BY FOREIGNERS THAT WOULD SET THE STAGE FOR FORCED DIVESTMENT OF REAL ESTATE OWNED BY FOREIGN ENTITIES.

DIVEST1 OC…….NOT THEIR PLAYGROUND.” :19

ERNST SAYS THE PROPOSAL ALSO WOULD STRENGTHEN FEDERAL OVERSIGHT AND REJECTION OF FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN THE AG SECTOR OF THE U-S ECONOMY.

DIVEST2 OC…..IN THE PAST.” :08

ACCORDING TO THE U-S-D-A, 37 MILLION ACRES OF U-S FARMLAND IS UNDER FOREIGN OWNERSHIP –384-THOUSAND OF THOSE ACRES ARE OWNED BY CHINA.

IOWA LAW FORBIDS ANY FOREIGN ENTITY FROM OWNING MORE THAN 320 ACRES.

DIVEST3 OC…….PROHIBITIONS IN PLACE.” :14

OTHER MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE AND SENATE CALLED FOR AN OUTRIGHT BAN ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF U-S FARMLAND.

ERNST SAYS THE BIPARTISAN PROPOSAL SHE’S WORKING ON WOULD GIVE THE U-S-D-A AUTHORITY TO REVIEW THE NATIONAL SECURITY IMPLICATIONS OF CHINESE COMPANIES DOING BUSINESS ON AMERICAN SOIL AND BLOCK SUSPECT DEALS.

DIVEST4 OC……..BACK ON CHINA.” :10

CHINA FORBIDS FOREIGNERS FROM PURCHASING REAL ESTATE IN CHINA.

……………………..