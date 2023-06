ERNST COMMENTS ON HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS THE FACT THAT HUNTER BIDEN HAS ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA IN A FEDERAL INVESTIGATION INTO HIS TAX DEALINGS SHOWS THAT THERE HAS BEEN SOMETHING THERE ALL ALONG.

THE SON OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF WILLFUL FAILURE TO PAY FEDERAL INCOME TAX:

A COURT FILING STATES HUNTER BIDEN HAS ALSO AGREED TO ENTER INTO A PRETRIAL DIVERSION AGREEMENT REGARDING A SEPARATE FELONY CHARGE OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A PERSON WHO IS AN UNLAWFUL USER OF OR ADDICTED TO A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

BIDEN WOULD FACE A MAXIMUM OF TWO YEARS IN PRISON ON THE TAX CHARGES AND UP TO TEN YEARS ON THE WEAPONS CHARGE.

THE WHITE HOUSE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY LOVE THEIR SON AND SUPPORT HIM AS HE CONTINUES TO REBUILD HIS LIFE.”