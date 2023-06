BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED TO HELP STORM VICTIMS

SEVERE STORMS THAT CAUSED MASS CASUALTIES IN TEXAS LAST WEEK HAVE CAUSED A BLOOD SUPPLY EMERGENCY TO BE DECLARED.

LAST FRIDAY THE NATIONAL BLOOD EMERGENCY READINESS CORPS (BERC) WAS ACTIVATED TO SEND NEEDED BLOOD TO THE HOSPITALS IN AND AROUND PERRYTON, TEXAS,WHERE TORNADOS SWEPT THROUGH THE TOWN LAST THURSDAY, CLAIMING AT LEAST THREE LIVES AND LEAVING DOZENS MORE INJURED.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IS ON-CALL EVERY THREE WEEKS TO HELP IF NEEDED. WHEN ON-CALL, SETTING ASIDE UNITS OF TYPE O POSITIVE AND O NEGATIVE BLOOD FOR POSSIBLE DEPLOYMENT THROUGH BERC.

IF THE UNITS ARE NOT USED, THEY RETURN TO REGULAR INVENTORY FOR LOCAL DISTRIBUTION.

WITH SUMMER BEING A TIME OF TRADITIONALLY FEWER DONATIONS, THOSE WHO MAY DONATE ARE BEING ASKED TO DO SO.

BERC IS A GROUP OF 36 BLOOD CENTERS FROM ACROSS THE NATION WHO COMMIT TO PREPARING FOR MASS TRANSFUSION DISASTERS BY COLLECTING EXTRA UNITS FOR AN EMERGENCY RESERVE.