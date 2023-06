PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS IOWA’S 1ST WEST NILE CASE OF YEAR

IOWA’S FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF WEST NILE VIRUS HAS BEEN REPORTED, AND IT’S HERE IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS THE CASE OF WEST NILE INFECTION IS IN AN OLDER ADULT, BETWEEN 61-80 YEARS OLD FROM PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED THROUGH A TEST AT THE STATE HYGIENIC LAB.

WARMER WEATHER MEANS IOWANS ARE SPENDING MORE TIME OUTSIDE WHICH INCREASES THE RISK OF MOSQUITO BITES.

INFECTED MOSQUITOS ARE THE PRIMARY METHOD IN WHICH HUMANS ARE INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS.

IN 2022, NINE IOWANS WERE DIAGNOSED WITH WEST NILE VIRUS, WITH ZERO DEATHS.