LEIF ERIKSON POOL MAY REOPEN SOON

SIOUX CITY’S LEIF ERIKSON SWIMMING POOL ON THE NORTHSIDE OF TOWN REMAINS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC FOLLOWING AN ASSAULT AND A DISTURBANCE THAT TOOK PLACE THERE LAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY AFTERNOON THAT HE HOPES TO HAVE THE POOL REOPEN SOON WITH INCREASED SECURITY:

LEIF4 OC…….VERY VERY SOON. :11

A CITIZEN, JIM STEVENSON, TOLD THE COUNCIL MONDAY THAT THE POOL NEEDS TO BE OPEN DURING THE 90 DEGREE WEATHER INSTEAD OF CLOSED:

LEIF5 OC……..FOR THAT MATTER. :18

SALVATORE SAYS SAFETY OF THE PUBLIC IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY RIGHT NOW:

LEIF6 OC……..HELP WITH THAT. :16

SWIM LESSONS AND PRIVATE RENTALS OF THE POOL HAVE BEEN CONTINUING WHILE IT IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.