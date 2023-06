IOWA NATIONAL GUARD UNITS TEAM UP FOR RESCUE TRAINING

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AIRMEN AND SOLDIERS JOINED FORCES THIS PAST WEEK NEAR HOMER, NEBRASKA TO PRACTICE LAND AND WATER EXTRACTIONS AND RESCUES .

MILITARY PILOTS REGULARLY TRAIN ON SURVIVAL TECHNIQUES, BUT THEY DON’T OFTEN HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRACTICE THE INTRICACIES OF BEING HOISTED INTO A HELICOPTER.

MASTER SGT. JEFF CAMPBELL IS A 185TH AIR REFUELING WING SURVIVAL, EVASION, RESISTANCE AND ESCAPE SPECIALIST:

IAGUARD1 OC…USED ANYWHERE. :17

CAMPBELL SAYS THE SKILL TRAINING IS VALUABLE IN SCENARIOS WHERE RESCUE IS NEEDED DUE TO UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES:

IAGUARD2 OC….PICK THEM UP. :12

THE AIRMEN FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING CAUGHT A LIFT FROM THEIR ARMY GUARD COUNTERPARTS USING A UH-60 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER FROM THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S GENERAL AVIATION SUPPORT BATTALION BASED IN DAVENPORT.

