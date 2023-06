DISTURBANCES CAUSE WARMING SHELTER TO BRIEFLY CLOSE

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER REOPENED MONDAY AFTER BEING SHUTDOWN SUNDAY EVENING BECAUSE OF A SERIES OF DISTURBANCES.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ISSUES STARTED TO HAPPEN SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

WARMING3 OC…….TO SHUT DOWN. :26

SGT. GILL SAYS THE FIRST THREE WEEKS OF JUNE HAVE SEEN AN INCREASING NUMBER OF POLICE CALLS TO THE SHELTER LOCATED IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET:

WARMING4 OC…….TEMPORARILY. :14

SGT. GILL SAYS ANOTHER PROBLEM IS AN A VACANT APARTMENT BUILDING ACROSS FROM THE SHELTER WHICH HAD BEEN OCCUPIED BY A NUMBER OF HOMELESS PEOPLE.

POLICE SHOWED UP AT THAT BUILDING MONDAY MORNING:

WARMING5 OC……NO TRESPASSING SIGNS. :25

OFFICERS THEN HAD A CONVERSATION WITH WARMING SHELTER RESIDENTS:

WARMING6 OC………ACROSS THE STREET. :13

GILL SAYS POLICE ARE RECEIVING REPORTS OF HOMELESS FROM THE SURROUNDING REGION BEING DROPPED OFF IN SIOUX CITY BECAUSE THE SHELTER IS NOW OPEN YEAR ROUND: