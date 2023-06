CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY OF NEW UNITYPOINT DAKOTA DUNES CLINIC

UNITYPOINT HEALTH HAS STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW CLINIC IN DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA TO PROVIDE HEALTHCARE SERVICES FOR RESIDENTS IN THE DUNES AND NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA.

THE CLINIC WILL BE LOCATED AT 350 GOLD CIRCLE DRIVE, NEXT TO P’S PIZZA HOUSE.

THE UNITYPOINT CLINIC WILL INCLUDE 7,500 SQUARE FEET OF SPACE AND BE HOME TO URGENT CARE AND FAMILY MEDICINE SERVICES.

THE CLINIC WILL ALSO FEATURE SPECIALTY SERVICES, INITIALLY OFFERING FOOT AND ANKLE SURGERY SERVICES.

CONSTRUCTION SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY EARLY 2024.