THIS EVENING (MONDAY) FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON WILL BE THE LATEST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO VISIT SIOUX CITY.

HUTCHINSON WILL HAVE A MEET AND GREET AND MAKE REMARKS AT THE WHEELHOUSE RESTAURANT IN MORNINGSIDE.STARTING AT 5:00 P.M.

HE WILL BE THE 6TH G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WHO WILL BE VISITING WOODBURY COUNTY THUS FAR.