PUBLIC MUSEUM EXHIBIT IS NEW TO YOU

SOME SELDON SEEN ARTIFACTS INCLUDING A PAIR OF TRUCKS ARE NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBL;IC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THEY ARE PART OF THE MUSEUM’S “NEW TO YOU” EXHIBIT:

THERE’S ALSO A SOAP BOX DERBY CAR ON DISPLAY:

THERE’S A VARIETY OF OTHER ITEMS DISPLAYED ON THE WALLS OF THE EXHIBITION HALL:

THERE’S ALSO ITEMS FROM THE ABU BEKR SHRINE, POSTERS, CLOTHING AND OTHER SURPRISES IN THE NEW TO YOU DISPLAY.

YOU CAN CHECK IT OUT NOW THROUGH MID-AUGUST AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.