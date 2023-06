SOME REPAIR WORK WILL BEGIN MONDAY ON A FAR NORTH SECTION OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD IN SIOUX CITY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS PANEL PATCHING WILL BEGIN ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD BETWEEN BUCKWALTER DRIVE AND DEERFIELD DRIVE.

DURING THE PANEL PATCHING, TRAFFIC WILL ALTERNATE AROUND THE WORK AND ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE FROM MONDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON JUNE 23RD.