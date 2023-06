LEIF ERIKSON POOL CLOSED BECAUSE OF ALTERCATIONS

SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED LEIF ERIKSON SWIMMING POOL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN THE AFTERMATH OF A PHYSICAL DISTURBANCE INVOLVING PATRONS THAT OCCURRED AT THE POOL PREMISES THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE DISTURBANCE STARTED OUTSIDE OF THE POOL AREA:

SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL AND TREATED FOR HER INJURY.

SGT. GILL SAYS THE DISTURBANCE THEN ESCALATED WITH OVER 20 OTHER TEENS INVOLVED:

GILL SAYS SECURITY AT THE POOL IS BEING REVIEWED AND CHANGES WILL TAKE PLACE BEFORE IT REOPENS:

THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THAT INCLUDES INCREASED SURVEILLANCE, ADDITIONAL TRAINED PERSONNEL, AND STRICTER ACCESS CONTROL MEASURES.

GILL SAYS THE INVESTIGATION OF THE DISTURBANCE HAS BEEN REFERRED TO THE DEPARTMENT’S YOUTH BUREAU, AND MORE ARRESTS ARE LIKELY.

OFFICIALS SAY THE POOL WILL LIKELY BE CLOSED AT LEAST A WEEK.

RIVERSIDE POOL AND LEWIS POOL WILL REMAIN OPEN DURING THEIR REGULAR OPERATING HOURS.