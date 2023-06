IOWA SUPREME COURT REFUSES TO LET FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL TAKE EFFECT

A COURT RULING THAT STOPS THE IOWA FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW FROM GOING INTO EFFECT WILL STAND.

THE IOWA STATE SUPREME COURT WAS EVENLY DIVIDED ON OVERTURNING THE LOWER COURT RULING.

THAT MEANS THE LAW THAT WOULD EFFECTIVELY BANNED ABORTION IN IOWA AT SIX WEEKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO GO INTO EFFECT.

IOWA’S CURRENT LAW ALLOWS ABORTIONS UP TO 20 WEEKS.

STATE REPUBLICAN LEADERS ARE DISAPPOINTED WITH THE DECISION WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASING A STATEMENT SAYING “NOT ONLY DOES IT DISREGARD IOWA VOTERS WHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES WILLING TO STAND UP FOR THE RIGHTS OF UNBORN CHILDREN, BUT IT HAS SIDED WITH A SINGLE JUDGE IN A SINGLE COUNTY WHO STRUCK DOWN IOWA’S LEGISLATION BASED ON PRINCIPLES THAT NOW HAVE BEEN FLAT-OUT REJECTED BY THE U.S. SUPREME COURT”.

REYNOLDS SAYS “THERE IS NO FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO ABORTION AND ANY LAW RESTRICTING IT SHOULD BE REVIEWED ON A RATIONAL BASIS STANDARD, A FACT ACKNOWLEDGED TODAY BY THREE OF THE IOWA JUSTICES”.

REYNOLDS SAYS “WITHOUT AN AFFIRMATIVE DECISION, THERE IS NO JUSTICE FOR THE UNBORN”.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JACK WHITVER SAYS “THEIR DECISION A YEAR AGO, CORRECTLY OVERTURNING THE 2018 DECISION, SHOULD REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED A SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN THE LAW AND THE INJUNCTION SHOULD HAVE BEEN LIFTED”.

HOUSE PAT GRASSLEY SAYS “THE HEARTBEAT BILL IS A GOOD PIECE OF LEGISLATION THAT WOULD SAVE THE INNOCENT LIVES OF UNBORN CHILDREN”.

CONNIE RYAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE INTERFAITH ALLIANCE OF IOWA, RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “IOWANS OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORT THE ABILITY OF EVERY PERSON TO BE ABLE TO CONTROL THEIR OWN BODY AND MAKE THEIR OWN HEALTHCARE DECISIONS WITHOUT INTERFERENCE FROM THE GOVERNMENT OR ANY RELIGION”.

SHE ADDED “WE CELEBRATE THE IOWA SUPREME COURT’S DECISION TODAY THAT SERVES TO PROTECT THE REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS OF IOWANS AND ENSURES CONTINUED ACCESS TO SAFE AND LEGAL ABORTION”.