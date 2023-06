NOEM TESTIFIES IN D.C. ON LAND MANAGEMENT RULE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WAS IN WASHINGTON THURSDAY, TESTIFYING BEFORE THE U.S.HOUSE COMMITTEE ON NATURAL RESOURCES IN FAVOR OF HR 3397.

THE BILL WOULD REQUIRE THE BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO WITHDRAW THE PROPOSED RULE ON “CONSERVATION AND LANDSCAPE HEALTH.”

NOEM TOLD THE COMMITTEE THAT OUR LAND IS OUR GREATEST RESOURCE AND THAT WASHINGTON BUREAUCRATS DO NOT KNOW HOW TO MANAGE LAND BETTER THAN THE FOLKS WHO HAVE BEEN STEWARDING IT FOR GENERATIONS:

NOEM EMPHASIZED THAT THE BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT DID NOT CONDUCT AN ECONOMIC ANALYSIS WHEN WRITING THE PROPOSED RULE. THUS, IT’S DESIGNATION AS A MINOR RULE HAS NO BASIS IN FACT.

SHE ALSO TALKED ABOUT HOW THE PROPOSED B-L-M RULE WOULD BE NOT ONLY DETRIMENTAL TO THE ECONOMY, BUT HARMFUL TO AMERICA’S WORK ETHIC.