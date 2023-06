LOCAL RAGBRAI BUSINESS & VENDOR MEETING PLANNED

PREPARATIONS FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI IN SIOUX CITY ON THE WEEKEND OF JULY 22ND ARE CONTINUING.

A MEETING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 23RD, AT 8 A.M. AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER FOR AREA BUSINESSES THAT WANT TO TAKE PART IN SUPPORTING AND SERVING THE ESTIMATED 25,000 CYCLISTS AND SUPPORT CREWS COMING TO TOWN.FOR RAGBRAI’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY.

DONUTS AND COFFEE WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE MEETING AND THE CITY WANTS TO HELP

BUSINESSES, ESPECIALLY THOSE LOCATED DOWNTOWN AND ALONG THE EXIT ROUTE, TO BE PREPARED FOR THE INFLUX OF PEOPLE.

THE RAGBRAI EXPO, FOOD VENDORS, AND MAIN STAGE ENTERTAINMENT WILL BE HELD IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT.

THIS IS THE EIGHTH TIME SIOUX CITY HAS SERVED AS THE STARTING POINT ON THE RAGBRAI ROUTE.