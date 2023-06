IOWA REGENTS RAISE TUITION & ADMINISTRATIVE SALARIES AT STATE UNIVERSITIES

THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN SALARY OR RETENTION BONUSES FOR THE THREE PRESIDENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, AND THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA.

THE REGENTS THEN APPROVED A THREE-POINT-FIVE PERCENT TUITION INCREASE FOR IN-STATE STUDENTS.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT BODY VICE PRESIDENT, JENNIFER HOLIDAY SPOKE BEFORE THAT VOTE:

HOLIDAY SAYS THE INCREASE CAN ALSO INHIBIT STUDENTS AS THEY HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN EATING AND PAYING FOR TEXTBOOKS.

MEANWHILE THE ADMINISTRATORS OF THE STATE UNIVERSITIES ALL RECEIVED PAY BOOSTS.

BOARD PRESIDENT MICHAEL RICHARDS READ THE PROPOSED INCREASE FOR U-I PRESIDENT BARBARA WILSON.

THE RAISE MOVES WILSON’S YEARLY SALARY TO 700-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

I-S-U PRESIDENT WENDY WINTERSTEEN RECEIVES A NEW DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN STARTING JULY 1ST WITH ANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONS OF 415-THOUSAND DOLLARS, WITH HER SALARY STAYING AT 650-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

U-N-I PRESIDENT MARK NOOK RECEIVED A RAISE OF 15-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO INCREASE HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY EFFECTIVE JULY 1ST TO 372-THOUSAND-110 DOLLARS A YEAR.

THE REGENTS DISCUSSED THE SALARY ISSUES IN A CLOSED MEETING TUESDAY AND DID NOT MAKE ANY COMMENTS BEFORE VOTING TO APPROVE THEM WEDNESDAY.

THE BOARD OF REGENTS APPROVED THE TUITION INCREASE AND ALSO AN INCREASE IN MANDATORY FEES WITHOUT DISCUSSION.