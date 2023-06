IOWA JOBLESS RATE REMAINS STEADY

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR MAY REMAINED AT TWO-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS JOB LOSSES WERE OFFSET BY MORE WORKERS JOINING THE LABOR FORCE.

JOBS1 OC……FINDING JOBS” :17

THE LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE MOVED UP TO 68-POINT-FIVE PERCENT IN MAY, GETTING CLOSER TO THE 69 PERCENT RATE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC.

TOTAL NON-FARM EMPLOYMENT DID DROP BY 200 JOBS IN MAY, WITH MANUFACTURING LOSING 14-HUNDRED JOBS.

JOBS2 OC……BE RELATED TO THAT” :13

TOWNSEND SAYS THERE WAS ONE MANUFACTURING AREA THAT SAW THE BULK OF THE LOSSES.

THEY APPEARED TO BE RELATED PRIMARILY TO ANIMAL SLAUGHTERING AND PROCESSING.

RETAIL TRADE SAW A LOSS OF 900 JOBS, BREAKING A STRING OF FIVE CONSECUTIVE INCREASES THAT SAW 33-HUNDRED JOBS ADDED SINCE NOVEMBER.

TOWNSEND SAYS THEY WILL KEEP AN EYE ON THE RETAIL AND MANUFACTURING SECTORS.

JOBS3 OC………THE WORKFORCE” :14

THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE ROSE TO THREE-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT IN MAY.