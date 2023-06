FALL HONOR FLIGHTS FOR LOCAL VETERANS CONFIRMED

THE DATES FOR THE NEXT TWO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHTS TO SEND AREA MILITARY VETERANS TO SEE THE MEMORIALS AND MONUMENTS IN WASHINGTON D.C. HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED FOR THIS FALL.

THE SEED FOR SUCCESS FOUNDATION HAS DONATED $175,000 TO FULLY SPONSOR THE 84 VETERANS AND SOME OF THEIR BOARD TRAVELING ON MISSION 16.

THAT FLIGHT WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH AND IS THE SECOND FLIGHT SPONSORED BY THE SEED FOR SUCCESS FOUNDATION.

MISSION 17 WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, AND IS THE THIRD FLIGHT SPONSORED BY THE CLIFFORD & LAVONNE GRAESE FOUNDATION.

THAT FOUNDATION HAS DONATED $60,000 TO HELP SPONSOR MISSION 17.