THERE’S SMOKE OVER IOWA AGAIN FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES, BUT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST, BRAD SMALL SAYS THAT SMOKE IS HIGH ENOUGH ABOVE US THAT IT’S NOT REALLY CAUSING PROBLEMS HERE.

SMOKE1 OC……IN PLACES. :14

HE SAYS A VARIETY OF FACTORS IMPACT HOW LOW THE SMOKE HANGS IN THE AIR:

SMOKE2 OC………..INTO IOWA. :10

SMALL SAYS THE SMOKE ISSUES WERE BIGGER IN NEW YORK AND OTHER EASTERN STATES RECENTLY BECAUSE THEY ARE CLOSER TO THE SOURCE.