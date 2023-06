ANOTHER COURT HEARING SET ON DAVENPORT BUILDING COLLAPSE

THE CITY OF DAVENPORT HAS HIRED TWO FIRMS TO INVESTIGATE THE PARTIAL COLLAPSE OF A 116-YEAR-OLD APARTMENT BUILDING IN THAT CITY.

WHITE BIRCH GROUP LLC AND SOCOTEC ENGINEERING WILL LOOK INTO THE MAY 28 PARTIAL COLLAPSE THAT KILLED THREE PEOPLE AND LEFT DOZENS HOMELESS.

ON FRIDAY, A HEARING WILL BE HELD IN SCOTT COUNTY COURT AFTER TWO FORMER RESIDENTS SUING BUILDING OWNER ANDREW WOLD ASKED THAT A PROTOCOL BE ESTABLISHED FOR COLLECTION AND PRESERVATION OF EVIDENCE FROM THE BUILDING THAT’S NOW BEING DEMOLISHED.

FOUR LAWSUITS HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST WOLD RELATED TO THE BUILDING’S PARTIAL COLLAPSE..

EARLIER THIS WEEK, WOLD PLEADED GUILTY TO FAILING TO KEEP THE BUILDING IN A SAFE CONDITION, PAYING 395 DOLLARS IN FINES AND COURT COSTS.