MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVES FINANCIAL BOOST FROM FAREWAY

AREA FAREWAY STORES SHOWED SUPPORT FOR SIOUXLAND VETERANS BY PRESENTING A CHECK TO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT WEDNESDAY.

MIKE HAMMEL, GROCERY MANAGER OF THE SERGEANT BLUFF FAREWAY, PRESENTED A CHECK FOR OVER $14,876 DOLLARS TO HONOR FLIGHT C-E-O AARON VAN BEEK.

HAMMEL SAYS IT’S THE SECOND YEAR FAREWAY HAS HELP SEND VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D.C. TO VISIT THE VIETNAM WALL AND OTHER MILITARY MEMORIALS:

FIFTEEN FAREWAY STORES ASKED CUSTOMERS TO ROUND UP THEIR BILL DURING TWO WEEKS IN MAY.

AARON VAN BEEK SAYS FAREWAY’S DONATION WILL SEND SEVERAL LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS TO THE NATION’S CAPITOL:

VIETNAM VETERAN RUSSELL BORKOWSKI, WHO SERVED ON THE U.S.S. TICONDEROGA AIRCRAFT CARRIER, WENT ON THE MOST RECENT MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT AND SAYS IT WAS A MOVING EXPERIENCE FOR HIM;

VAN BEEK SAYS THERE ARE STILL MANY VETERANS WAITING FOR A CHANCE TO MAKE THE ONE FINAL TOUR WITH HONOR, AND TWO MORE FLIGHTS ARE IN THE PLANNING STAGES:

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ONLINE AT MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT DOT ORG.

www.midwesthonorflight.org