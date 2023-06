ICE CREAM DAYS BEGINS IN LE MARS

ICE CREAM DAYS ARE UNDERWAY IN LE MARS.

THE FOUR DAY CELEBRATION CELEBRATES THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY CITY AS THE ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF ACTIVITES.

MARGARET CATTON SERVES ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE FESTIVAL AND SAYS SOME NEW THINGS HAVE BEEN ADDED THIS YEAR:

CATTON SAYS IT IS A COMMUNITY EFFORT TO PUT ON ICE CREAM DAYS EACH YEAR:

ICE CREAM DAYS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY IN LE MARS WITH MANY OF THE ACTIVITES CENTERED AT THE OLSON EVENTS CENTER AND THE DOWNTOWN AREA.