Field Of Dreams Game May Leave Iowa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’S “FIELD OF DREAMS” GAME IN 2024 MAY NOT BE IN IOWA.

THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE REPORTS THE GAME WILL LIKELY PIT THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS AGAINST THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS NEXT YEAR–BUT NOT AT THE ACTUAL “FIELD OF DREAMS” IN DYERSVILLE USED IN THE 1989 KEVIN COSTNER FILM.

THE CHRONICLE SAYS RICKWOOD FIELD IN BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA IS BEING CONSIDERED FOR NEXT YEAR’S GAME.

GIANTS LEGEND WILLIE MAYS PLAYED THERE DURING HIS STINT IN THE NEGRO LEAGUES. THE “FIELD OF DREAMS” GAME ISN’T HAPPENING THIS YEAR AS THE IOWA VENUE UNDERGOES RENOVATIONS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COULD ANNOUNCE MORE INFORMATION ON THE 2024 “FIELD OF DREAMS” GAME LATER THIS WEEK.