DRY SOIL CONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM FOR FARMERS

THIS WEEK’S IOWA CROP AND WEATHER REPORT FROM THE U-S-D-A RATES 60 PERCENT OF IOWA TOPSOIL EITHER SHORT OR VERY SHORT OF MOISTURE.

STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISAN SAYS ABNORMALLY DRY CONDITIONS HAVE EXPANDED IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS.

IN SOIL MOISTURE.

ACCORDING TO THE U-S-D-A’S IOWA DROUGHT MONITOR, LAST THURSDAY 99 PERCENT OF THE STATE REACHED SOME STAGE OF DROUGHT OR HAS BEEN ABNORMALLY DRY FOR 30 TO 60 DAYS.

GLISAN SAYS IT APPEARS SURFACE TEMPERATURES IN THE EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN ARE RISING — AND THAT MEANS A CHANGE IN THE WEATHER PATTERN FOR THUNDERSTORMS THAT FORM OVER THE OCEAN AND LATER SWEEP INTO IOWA.

HE SAYS WEATHER MODELS INDICATE THE SWING INTO THE WETTER PATTERN COULD ARRIVE IN IOWA BY JULY, JUST WHEN CORN AND SOYBEANS HIT A MAJOR STAGE IN DEVELOPMENT.

OF EARLY PLANTING.

ACCORDING TO THE U-S-D-A, THE DEVELOPMENT OF IOWA’S SOYBEAN CROP IS NINE DAYS AHEAD OF NORMAL AND THE CORN CROP IS A WEEK AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.