WATTERS TO ATTEND D.C. CONFERENCE

SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBER ALEX WATTERS WILL ATTEND THE COMMUNITIES IN ACTION: BUILDING A BETTER IOWA EVENT ON WEDNESDAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

THE EVENT IS PART OF A WHITE HOUSE SERIES FEATURING LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS WORKING ON BEHALF OF THEIR COMMUNITIES.

WATTERS AND OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS WERE INVITED TO ATTEND AND SHARE EXAMPLES OF HOW FEDERAL PROGRAMS ARE POSITIVELY IMPACTING OUR COMMUNITY.

WATTERS WILL DISCUSS PROGRAM ASSISTANCE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION, THE E-P-A, THE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT, THE F-A-A, NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS, AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN, AND MORE.