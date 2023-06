UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY EVENT SET FOR SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY, SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL GATHER WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AT THE ANNUAL UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION.

MONIQUE SCARLETT SERVES AS PRESIDENT OF THE ORGANIZATION WHICH SHE HELPED START BACK IN 2016:

SCARLETT SAYS THIS YEAR’S EVENT WILL BE HELD JOINTLY WITH THE LOCAL CHAPTER OF THE NAACP:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT READ A PROCLAMATION HONORING THE ORGANIZATIONS EFFORTS AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.