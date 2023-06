SOUTH SIOUX SEWER RATES TO RISE JULY 1ST

SEWER RATES ARE INCREASING SOON IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE JULY 1ST INCREASE IS BEING IMPLEMENTED BECAUSE SIOUX CITY IS CHARGING SOUTH SIOUX CITY AN INCREASE OF 20% IN THE NEXT YEAR AND 10% MORE IN TWO YEARS.

THE INCREASE COMES AS SOUTH SIOUX IS BUILDING THEIR OWN NEW WASTEWATER PLANT:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER PLANT WILL BE OPENING IN JUNE AND WILL START TAKING IN WASTE FROM INDUSTRIAL PLANTS.

WITH THE NEW SEWER LINE FOR RESIDENTS NOW BEING ADDED, HEDQUIST SAYS HIS CITY WON’T EVENTUALLY NEED TO USE THE SIOUX CITY FACILITY:

HEDQUIST SAYS THE RESIDENTIAL RATE HIKE WILL LIKELY BE JUST A FEW DOLLARS:

THE NEW SEWER LINE PROJECT COST IS ESTIMATED AT $22 MILLION DOLLARS.

FUNDS FROM THE STATE OF NEBRASKA HAVE BEEN SECURED FOR THIS IN TERMS OF A LOW INTEREST LOAN.