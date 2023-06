RAMASWAMMY TO SPEAK IN SIOUX CITY

ONE OF THE CANDIDATES SEEKING THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY ON WEDNESDAY EVENING.

VIVEK RAMASWAMMY WILL SPEAK AT A TOWN HALL EVENT TO BE HELD AT KNOVA’S CARPETS LOCATED IN THE HILLCREST CENTER ACROSS FROM THE FLOYD MONUMENT OFF OF HIGHWAY 75 AND GLENN AVENUE.

RAMASWAMY IS AN AMERICAN BUSINESSMAN WHO WAS BORN IN OHIO AND WAS EDUCATED AT HARVARD AND YALE..

HE CO-FOUNDED AND IS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF STRIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT, WHICH IS AN INVESTMENT FIRM THAT IS OPPOSED TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT AT 6:00 AND THE PROGRAM WILL BEGIN AT 7:00..