PEDAL PARTY PUB ASKS FOR CITY COUNCIL SUPPORT

A UNIQUE SIOUX CITY BUSINESS THAT IS TRYING TO ESTABLISH ITSELF LOCALLY IS ASKING THE CITY COUNCIL TO HELP IN OVERCOMING STATE AND LOCAL CODE AND INSURANCE ISSUES.

PEDAL PARTY PUB CALLS ITSELF A PEDAL-POWERED PARTY ON WHEELS WITH A DRIVER AND UP TO 14 CUSTOMERS PEDALLING THROUGH DOWNTOWN AREAS FOR EVENTS LIKE BACHELOR PARTIES OR OTHER CELEBRATIONS.

CO-FOUNDER SCOTT BIELER EXPRESSED CONCERNS TO THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY THAT BECAUSE OF STATE CODE, THEY MUST BE ENSURED FOR A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS BECAUSE THEIR PATRONS ARE DRINKING WHILE PEDALLING, BUT NO INSURER WILL GO ABOVE A MILLION DOLLARS:

HE IS HOPING FOR AN EXEMPTION AND SAYS EACH TRIP HAS A SEPARATE DRIVER AND A HOST.

THE ALCOHOL IS NOT PROVIDED, BUT PATRONS BRING THEIR OWN WITH STRICT LIMITATIONS:

BIELER SAYS THE SPEED OF THE PEDAL PUB IS SEVEN MILES AN HOUR AND EVERYONE IS BELTED IN THEIR SEAT:

BIELER SAYS 14 DIFFERENT INSURANCE COMPANIES HAVE REFUSED TO ENSURE AT THE REQUIRED 1.5 MILLION AMOUNT, CLAIMING A MILLION DOLLARS IS SUFFICIENT.

CITY ATTORNEY NICOLE DUBOIS SAYS AT ISSUE IS THE STATE CODE, NOT A CITY ORDINANCE:

DUBOIS WILL CONTINUE TO TRY TO FIND A SOLUTION WITH THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING PEDAL PARTY PUB.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE HOPES THE LEGAL ISSUES CAN BE RESOLVED SOON.