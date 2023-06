GRASSLEY & ERNST SAY TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT SHOWS JUSTICE HAS DOUBLE STANDARD

IOWA’S TWO REPUBLICAN UNITED STATES SENATORS SAY TODAY’S (TUESDAY’S) ARRAIGNMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP IN MIAMI SHOWS THERE ARE TWO STANDARDS FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS IT COMES AS THE F-B-I IS DENYING HOUSE REPUBLICANS’ REQUEST FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT AN INVESTIGATION OF HUNTER AND JOE BIDEN IN 2020.

SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SINCE FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON DIDN’T FACE FEDERAL CHARGES AFTER USING A PRIVATE EMAIL SERVER FOR HER OFFICIAL COMMUNICATIONS, THEN TRUMP SHOULDN’T FACE CHARGES FOR TAKING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WHEN HE LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE.

ERNST SAYS TRUMP’S INDICTMENT SOWS MORE DOUBT IN AMERICAN INSTITUTIONS.

TRUMP HAS BEEN CHARGED AND PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO 37 COUNTS INVOLVING THE WILLFUL RETENTION OF NATIONAL DEFENSE INFORMATION.

ERNST SAYS TRUMP WAS CARELESS AND THOSE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SHOULD BE KEPT IN A SECURE LOCATION — BUT SAYS TRUMP SHOULD NOT BE CHARGED.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS DURING A DEBATE SERIES SPONSORED BY THE EDWARD KENNEDY INSTITUTE FOR THE UNITED STATES SENATE THAT WILL BE BROADCAST SUNDAY NIGHT ON THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL.