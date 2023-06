CITY COUNCIL TAKES ISSUE WITH TRASH CONTAINER REPLACEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY APPROVED TWO MEASURES INVOLVING GILL HAULING, THE CITY’S TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTION COMPANY ON MONDAY, BUT NOT WITHOUT A LIVELY DISCUSSION ABOUT THE QUALITY OF THEIR SERVICE.

THE COUNCIL FIRST APPROVED A $35,000 AGREEMENT FOR CONTAINER RENTALS AND HAULING AND DUMPING FEES AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

THEN, BEFORE THE COUNCIL VOTED ON A RESOLUTION AWARDING A THREE YEAR CITY FACILITIES SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL AGREEMENT WITH GILL FOR WASTE AND RECYCLING PICKUP AT CITY FACILITIES, COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS BROUGHT UP CONCERNS OVER CITIZEN COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE REPLACEMENT OF THEIR CONTAINERS AND DELAYS IN PICK UP OF THEIR OLD CONTAINERS::

SHAWN MCDOWELL OF GILL HAULING RESPONDED THAT THE PROCESS COULD HAVE GONE BETTER WITH 3RD PARTY COMPANIES THEY CONTRACTED WITH TO REPLACE THE CARTS:

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE TOLD MCDOWELL HE HAD ISSUES WITH RESPONSE HE RECEIVED ON REPLACING HIS CARTS:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ALSO CRITICAL,, REFERENCING CITIZEN COMPLAINTS:

MCDOWELL TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT THEY WOULD CONTINUE WORKING TO COLLECT THE OLD CARTS AND DELIVER THE NEW ONES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

THE COUNCIL DID APPROVED THE SECOND MEASURE…