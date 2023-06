SPIRIT LAKE WOMAN CHARGED IN INSURANCE FRAUD CASE

A SPIRIT LAKE, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES THAT SHE ALLEGEDLY ALTERED DOCUMENTS USED IN SUPPORT OF INSURANCE POLICIES.

51-YEAR-OLD TAMMY JO ZEMLER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT SUBMISSIONS, THREE COUNTS OF FORGERY, WHICH ARE CLASS D FELONIES, PLUS THREE COUNTS OF IDENTITY THEFT , WHICH ARE AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANORS, FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISIONS FRAUD BUREAU.

THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN IN APRIL OF 2022. ACCORDING TO A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FILED BY THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU, CLAIMING WHILE ZEMLER WAS WORKING AS AN INSURANCE PRODUCER, SHE ALTERED DOCUMENTS AND SUBMITTED THEM IN SUPPORT OF INSURANCE POLICIES KNOWING THAT THEY MISREPRESENTED MATERIAL FACTS.

ZEMLER WAS BOOKED INTO THE DICKINSON COUNTY JAIL. AND POSTED A $36,000 BOND AND WAS RELEASED.

HER PRELIMINARY HEARING IS SET FOR JUNE 28TH.