SIOUX CITY ISSUES FIREWORKS RULES REMINDER

THE 4TH OF JULY IS STILL A FEW WEEKS AWAY, BUT SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE GETTING THE WORD OUT EARLY REGARDING LIMITS ON THE LOCAL USE OF FIREWORKS.

THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL CODE ONLY PERMITS FIREWORKS ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1:00 P.M. AND 11:00 P.M.

DISCHARGING FIREWORKS IN A PUBLIC PARK, CITY OWNED PROPERTY, OR ON A PUBLIC ROADWAY, STREET, OR ALLEY IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

THE DISCHARGE OR POSSESSION OF FIREWORKS ON CITY PROPERTY WILL BE SUBJECT TO A $500 DOLLAR SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR FINE AND A MINIMUM AMOUNT OF $250 DOLLARS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY.

NO PERSON UNDER AGE 18 MAY PURCHASE, POSSESS, OR DISCHARGE FIREWORKS WITHOUT PARENTAL SUPERVISION.

FIREWORKS SHALL NOT BE POSSESSED OR DISCHARGED BY PERSONS SHOWING VISIBLE SIGNS OF INTOXICATION OR DRUG USE.

VIOLATIONS OF THESE REGULATIONS MAY BE REPORTED TO THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-279-6960.