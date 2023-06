JUDGE FINES WOLD IN COLLAPSE OF DAVENPORT APARTMENT BUILDING

A JUDGE HAS ORDERED THE OWNER OF A COLLAPSED DAVENPORT APARTMENT BUILDING WHERE THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND DEAD TO PAY A FINE.

THE SCOTT COUNTY JUDGE ORDERED ANDREW WOLD TO PAY A THREE-HUNDRED-95 DOLLAR CIVIL FINE FOR NOT MAINTAINING THE BUILDING.

MONDAY’S JUDGMENT IS THE FIRST FINE WOLD HAS BEEN ORDERED TO PAY FOLLOWING THE COLLAPSE OF THE BUILDING DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

DAVENPORT CITY ATTORNEY TOM WARNER HAS SAID THE FINE PREVENTS WOLD FROM TRANSFERRING THE PROPERTY AND AVOIDING COSTS RELATED TO ITS DEMOLITION.

WOLD FACES TWO CIVIL LAWSUITS RELATED TO THE BUILDING COLLAPSE.