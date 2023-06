GIRLS INC MEMBERS LEARN WITH LOCAL POLICE OFFICERS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE TEAMED UP WITH GIRLS INC FOR THEIR TOOLBOX PROJECT.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS MEMBERS OF GIRLS INC HAVE BEEN LEARNING ABOUT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND TAKING PART IN A VARIETY OF ACTIVITES OVER A TWO DAY TIMEFRAME:

GILL AND OFFICER VALERIE ROSE, WHO HELPED DEVELOP THE PROGRAM FOR THE GIRLS, THEN HAD THEM SEE WHAT TRAINING TO BE AN OFFICER WAS LIKE BY DOING SOME OF THE PHYSICAL TESTS APPLICANTS MUST PASS TO BE ACCEPTED FOR TRAINING.

DAY TWO FOR THE ELEMENTARY STUDENTS TOOK PLACE MONDAY AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE TOOLBOX PROGRAM IS ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF COMMUNITY POLICING AND SHOWING THE GIRLS WHAT THE OFFICERS DO EVERY DAY:

A GROUP OF ABOUT 25 MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HAVE THEIR SECOND DAY WITH THE OFFICERS ON WEDNESDAY.

photos from SCPD & GIRLS iNC