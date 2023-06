DACE AVENUE REOPENED FOLLOWING TRAIN DERAILMENT

TRAFFIC ON DACE AVENUE AT THE TURNOFF TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER IS BACK TO NORMAL FOLLOWING A TRAIN DERAILMENT THERE MONDAY MORNING.

A FEW GRAIN CARS DERAILED ON A UNION PACIFIC FREIGHT TRAIN BETWEEN 7 AND 8 A.M. WITH A COUPLE OF THE CARS SPILLING THEIR GRAIN.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT TRAFFIC WAS BLOCKED INTO THE AFTERNOON UNTIL UNION PACIFIC CREWS ARRIVED TO CLEAR THE TRACKS.

THE RAILROAD HAS NOT RELEASED INFORMATION ABOUT WHAT MAY HAVE CAUSED THE DERAILMENT.

