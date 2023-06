DACE AVENUE REMAINS CLOSED AT THE TURNOFF TO THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER BECAUSE OF A TRAIN DERAILMENT MONDAY MORNING.

A FEW GRAIN CARS DERAILED ON A UNION PACIFIC FREIGHT TRAIN BETWEEN 7 AND 8 A.M.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT TRAFFIC IS BLOCKED WITH THE ONLY ACCESS TO THE EXPO CENTER THROUGH THE NEWLY REOPENED BRIDGE OFF OF THE SOUTH END OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.