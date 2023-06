ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR SGT. BLUFF SHOOTING SUSPECT

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AND OTHER ALLEGED CRIMES IN A SHOOTING NEAR SGT. BLUFF ON FEBRUARY 24TH.

43-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND T. ROGERS WILL BE ARRAIGNED JUNE 22ND IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

ROGERS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF GERELE JONES AT A BUCHANAN AVENUE RESIDENCE.

HE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SHOOTING OF HIS ESTRANGED WIFE ASHLEY ROGERS IN THE SAME INCIDENT.

RAYMOND ROGERS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY OF THE BUCHANAN AVENUE RESIDENCE AND STALKING.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON OVER TWO MILLION DOLLARS BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.