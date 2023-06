RICKETTS WARNS OF CHINA-CUBA SPY THREAT

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS IS CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA ESTABLISHING A BASE IN CUBA TO SPY ON THE UNITED STATES.

THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN SERVES ON THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE, AND SAYS THAT IF THE REPORT IS TRUE THAT THE TWO COMMUNIST COUNTIRS ARE PARTNERING, THAT IT SHOULD CONCERN US ALL.

RICKETTS SAYS THE FBI IS OPENING A NEW CHINESE ESPIONAGE CASE EVERY 12 HOURS.

HE SAYS EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ALLOWED A CHINESE SPY BALLOON TO FLY ACROSS THE ENTIRE COUNTRY AND COLLECT INTELLIGENCE FROM SOME OF OUR MOST SENSITIVE MILITARY BASES.

NOW THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY WANTS A PERMANENT ESPIONAGE BASE JUST 90 MILES OFF OUR SHORE.

RICKETTS SAYS WE NEED TO GET SERIOUS ABOUT CONFRONTING OUR ADVERSARIES’ BLATANT SPYING ATTACKS.