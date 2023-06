MORE STREET CLOSINGS START MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY

THE STRETCH OF 11TH STREET THAT RUNS FROM FLOYD BOULEVARD DOWNHILL TO STEUBEN STREET PAST CARGILL WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC BEGINNING TODAY (MONDAY).

THE STREET WILL BE CLOSED SO A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR MAY PERFORM WORK ON

NEARBY BUILDINGS

THE STRETCH OF 11TH STREET IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC UNTIL THE AFTERNOON OF JUNE 30TH.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED USING FLOYD BOULEVARD, 4TH STREET, HOEVEN

DRIVE, 9TH STREET AND STEUBEN STREET.

THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CONSTRUCTION PROJECT STARTING IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING.

THE LORRAINE AVENUE SEWER POINT REPAIR PROJECT WILL EXTEND FROM SOUTH CEDAR STREET TO SOUTH LYONS STREET.

THE CONTRACTOR PLANS TO REPAIR DAMAGED SEWER PIPE, REPLACE WATER SERVICES, AND REPLACE STREET AND SIDEWALK PAVEMENT.

THE PROJECT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN TWO PHASES WITH THE FIRST PHASE ON LORRAINE AVENUE BETWEEN SOUTH PALMETTO STREET AND SOUTH MAPLE STREET.

TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED ON SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.

THE SECOND PHASE WILL COMPLETE REPAIRS ON LORRAINE AVENUE BETWEEN SOUTH OLIVE STREET AND SOUTH LYONS STREET..

CONSTRUCTION IS PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED SOMETIME IN AUGUST AND WILL COST AROUND $300,000.