ASHLEY AUDRAIN – THE WHISPERS: A Novel

Author: Ashley Audrain

Book: THE WHISPERS: A Novel

Publishing: Pamela Dorman Books (June 6, 2023)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Expertly, subtly and powerfully rendered….[

The Whispers

] delivers a sucker-punch ending you’ll have to read twice to believe.”—

The New York Times Book Review

“[An] electrifying…razor-sharp page-turner.” —Carley Fortune, #1

New York Times

bestselling author of

Every Summer After

Featured in summer reading recommendations by Good Morning America, TIME, ELLE, The Washington Post & more

From the

New York Times

bestselling author of

The Push

, a propulsive page-turner about four families whose lives are changed when the unthinkable happens—and what is lost when we give in to our own worst impulses

On Harlow Street, the well-to-do neighborhood couples and their children gather for a catered barbecue as the summer winds down; drinks continue late into the night.

Everything is fabulous until the picture-perfect hostess explodes in fury because her son disobeys her. Everyone at the party hears her exquisite veneer crack—loud and clear. Before long, that same young boy falls from his bedside window in the middle of the night. And then, his mother can only sit by her son’s hospital bed, where she refuses to speak to anyone, and his life hangs in the balance.

What happens next, over the course of a tense three days, as each of these women grapple with what led to that terrible night?

Exploring envy, women’s friendships, desire, and the intuitions that we silence, The Whispers is a chilling novel that marks Audrain as a major women’s fiction talent.