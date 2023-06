REYNOLDS REACTS TO TRUMP INDICTMENT

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S INDICTMENT BY THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT.

REYNOLDS SAYS “THE FEDERAL INDICTMENT REPRESENTS A GRAVE WARNING SIGN FOR THE STATE OF EQUAL JUSTICE AND PUBLIC TRUST IN GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY”.

REYNOLDS SAYS “JUST LIKE THE BIDEN CDC’S OVERREACH DURING COVID WILL HAVE LONG-LASTING IMPACTS ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’S TRUST IN PUBLIC HEALTH INSTITUTIONS, THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL DIMINISH AMERICANS’ CONFIDENCE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT INSTITUTIONS FOR DECADES TO COME”.

SHE CALLED THE INDICTMENT ‘A SAD DAY FOR AMERICA, AND DIFFICULT TO SEE WHERE WE GO FROM HERE, PARTICULARLY AS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS ALSO BEEN ACCUSED OF THE SAME THING THE D-O-J IS PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR”.