JUDGE DISMISSES NAVIGATOR PIPELINE WOODBURY COUNTY LAWSUIT

A LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST A RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE BY A PIPELINE COMPANY WHO WISHED TO SURVEY THEIR LAND AND POSSIBLY RUN THEIR PIPELINE THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY HAS BEEN DISMISSED.

THE LAWSUIT BY NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY AGAINST WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE WAS DENIED AND DISMISSED IN A 27 PAGE RULING FILED BY WOODBURY COUNTY JUDGE ROGER SAILER.

JUDGE SAILER PRESIDED OVER THE BENCH TRIAL WHERE NAVIGATOR SUED THE HULSES BECAUSE THEY DENIED THE PIPELINE COMPANY ACCESS TO THEIR LAND.

NAVIGATOR ASKED THE COURT TO ORDER AN INJUNCTION TO ALLOW THEM ON THE PROPERTY, BUT JUDGE SAILER RULED THAT THE COMPANY DID NOT PROVIDE NOTICE AT ANY TIME TO WILLIAM HULSE.

THE JUDGE ALSO RULED THAT WHILE VICKI HULSE DID HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO BE INFORMED OF THE REQUEST TO ENTER THEIR LAND, SHE REFUSED TO BE SERVED, AND NEVER READ IT SO WOULD NOT HAVE DELIVERED IT TO WILLIAM HULSE.

IOWA LAW REQUIRES THE NOTIFICATION TO BE MADE BEFORE AN INJUNCTION CAN BE GRANTED..