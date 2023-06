WORLD PORK EXPO WRAPS UP IN DES MOINES

THE WORLD PORK EXPO WRAPPED UP IN DES MOINES ON FRIDAY.

DAVID NEWMAN IS THE NATIONAL PORK BOARD SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKET GROWTH.

NEWMAN SAYS BUILDING INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FOR PORK IS IMPORTANT:

PORK4 OC……..FEDERATION. :18

HE SAYS BUILDING UP THE DOMESTIC MARKET IS ALSO A PRIORITY THOUGH:

PORK5 OC……….FOR PORK. :23

NEWMAN SAYS INTERNATIONALLY, LATIN AMERICA IS BECOMING A KEY EXPORT MARKET:

PORK6 OC………..GONNA GO. 28.

THE WORLD PORK EXPO TOOK PLACE AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.