WAHLS OUT, JOCHUM IN AS IOWA DEMOCRATIC SENATE LEADER

DEMOCRATS IN THE IOWA SENATE HAVE REMOVED THE LAWMAKER WHO’S BEEN THEIR LEADER FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS AND SELECTED A VETERAN LEGISLATOR TO BE SENATE MINORITY LEADER.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

JOCHUM WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE IOWA HOUSE IN 1992.

SHE’S BEEN A MEMBER OF THE IOWA SENATE SINCE 2009 AND PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS SENATE PRESIDENT WHEN DEMOCRATS HELD THE MAJORITY.