DAVENPORT BUILDING COLLAPSE INVESTIGATION LEADS TO LE MARS

AGENTS FROM IOWA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION WERE IN LE MARS THURSDAY AS PART OF THE AGENCY’S INVESTIGATION OF THE COLLAPSE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN DAVENPORT, IOWA.

MITCH MORTVEDT, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF FIELD OPERATIONS FOR THE D-C-I, HAS CONFIRMED THE AGENTS’ PRESENCE IN LE MARS. BUT IN AN EMAIL, MORTVEDT WOULD ONLY SAY THE AGENTS WERE DOING AN INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP RELATED TO THE DAVENPORT BUILDING COLLAPSE.

LE MARS POLICE CONFIRM THEY ASSISTED THE D-C-I. HOWEVER, NEITHER LOCAL POLICE OR STATE AUTHORITIES ARE SAYING WHO OR WHAT MAY BE UNDER INVESTIGATION.

SOURCES TELL K-S-C-J NEWS THAT ANDREW WOLD, WHO OWNS THE DAVENPORT BUILDING THAT COLLAPSED, HAS RELATIVES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

ON FRIDAY MORNING IN SCOTT COUNTY, A JUDGE REJECTED AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF DAVENPORT AND WOLD REGARDING THE DOWNTOWN BUILDING THAT COLLAPSED MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

NEITHER WOLD NOR HIS ATTORNEY APPEARED IN THE COURTROOM.

KCRG T-V REPORTS WOLD’S ATTORNEY CALLED THE JUDGE INSTEAD OF APPEARING IN PERSON TO ENTER A NO CONTEST PLEA FOR HIS CLIENT, WHICH THE JUDGE REJECTED.

TWO CIVIL LAWSUITS HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST WOLD REGARDING THE COLLAPSED BUILDING.

RESIDENTS LOST ALL THEIR BELONGINGS. THREE MEN WERE FOUND DEAD IN THE RUBBLE. ANOTHER RESIDENT HAD PART OF HER LEG AMPUTATED AS SHE WAS RESCUED FROM THE BUILDING.