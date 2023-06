BIXENMAN TO RUN FOR 2ND TERM AS LE MARS MAYOR

LE MARS MAYOR ROB BIXENMAN SAYS HE WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION TO A TWO YEAR TERM.

BIXENMAN RELEASED A STATEMENT THIS MORNING, SAYING HE WILL RUN FOR A SECOND TERM IN NOVEMBER.

HE SAYS THERE’S MORE WORK TO DO IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

BIXENMAN PREVIOUSLY SERVED ON THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD, THE LE MARS BUSINESS INITIATIVE BOARD AND THE PARKS BOARD BEFORE RUNNING FOR MAYOR.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS ARE NOVEMBER 2ND.

THE MAYOR OF LE MARS IS ELECTED EVERY TWO YEARS WHILE CITY COUNCILMEN SERVE FOUR YEAR TERMS.

THE TERMS OF TWO LE MARS COUNCILMEN, MIKE DONLIN AND STEVE WICK, ALSO EXPIRE THIS FALL.