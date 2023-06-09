Big Ten Releases Conference Football Opponents for 2024 and 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s Big Ten Conference football opponents for 2024 and 2025 were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference. The two newest members of the Big Ten in 2024, UCLA and USC, both appear on the Hawkeyes’ schedules. Dates for league games have not been released.

In 2024, Iowa will host conference opponents Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes travel coast to coast, playing at Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and USC. In nonconference play Iowa hosts Illinois State, Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series and Troy. The Hawkeyes are one of three teams to face both UCLA and USC in 2024.

In 2025, Iowa’s five league home games include Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State. The Hawkeyes travel to Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin. Nonconference contests include Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts visiting Kinnick Stadium and the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State.

The 2024 football season will debut the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents. In each of the two seasons the Hawkeyes maintain rivalry games with Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Iowa is the only Big Ten team to maintain contests with three protected rivals.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the annual Big Ten Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the overall standings at the end of the regular season.

USC holds a 7-3 advantage over Iowa, while UCLA has defeated the Hawkeyes in six of nine meetings. Iowa last met USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, earning a 49-24 win. Iowa has not played at USC since 1976. The Hawkeyes last played UCLA in the 1986 Rose Bowl, a 45-28 Bruin win.

